Isaiah McKenzie wants same chemistry Cole Beasley had with Josh Allen

The Bills cut Cole Beasley when the new league year started in March and that means someone else will be filling the safety blanket role that Beasley often played in Buffalo’s passing game.

Beasley caught 231 passes and picked up 124 first downs for the Bills over the last three seasons by being in the right place at the right time for quarterback Josh Allen, so his departure leaves a big opening for a player who can get on the same wavelength as Allen. The Bills signed Jamison Crowder as a free agent, but Isaiah McKenzie has played with Allen since 2018 and he’s shooting to play a Beasley-esque role for the Bills this season.

“We’re communicating like him and Bease were communicating,” McKenzie said, via Matt Parrino of NewYorkUpstate.com. “I want that chemistry that they had the past few years they had. I want that. We’re gonna have to speed it up a little because the season is right around the corner.”

McKenzie fell out of favor for much of the 2021 season, but got a chance with Beasley out of the lineup in Week 16 and made the most of it by catching 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Bills. He could get chances to replicate that effort if training camp finds him and Allen on the same page more often than not.