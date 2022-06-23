Jeffery Simmons planning to play at a lighter weight this year

Getty Images

Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons took part in the team’s mandatory minicamp to close out the offseason program and said that he’s focused on football rather than contractual matters despite being eligible for a contract extension for the first time.

One of the things that’s on his mind is “trying to be more disruptive” to opposing offenses so that he can be the “best version” of himself for the team. One way that Simmons thinks he can achieve that goal is by playing at a lighter weight.

Simmons played at 312-315 pounds last season and he’s set a different goal for himself this time around.

“Playing in the trenches, all that weight on them joints and stuff like that takes a toll on the body,” Simmons said, via the team’s website. “If I can keep playing at a consistent level and weight, I think it will help me later in the season from getting banged up. I feel good when I’m light. I still feel strong, I still feel like myself. I think me being consistent right around, maybe 295, or 300, maybe in that range I think that will feel good for me and I can help the team the best way I can by staying healthy.”

Simmons set a career-high with 8.5 sacks last season and he had three more in a playoff loss to the Bengals, so he was effective at the higher weight. If less bulk leads to even more havoc in the pocket, the Titans will be happy with the leaner version of their Pro Bowl defensive lineman.