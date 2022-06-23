Jets sign fourth-rounder Micheal Clemons

Getty Images

The Jets have all seven of their 2022 draft picks under contract.

They wrapped up the group by signing fourth-round pick Micheal Clemons on Thursday. The defensive end signed a four-year deal with the AFC East team.

Clemons had seven sacks, 11 tackles for loss and a forced fumble at Texas A&M last season. In 39 overall games for the Aggies, Clemons was credited with 93 tackles, 12.5 sacks, and 21 tackles for loss.

The Jets also took an edge defender in the first round when they traded up to take Jermaine Johnson. The two rookies will join Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, and Bryce Huff as options at defensive end this season.