Josh Allen: It’s awesome to have a guy like Tavon Austin

Getty Images

The Bills signed Tavon Austin earlier this month, adding a veteran receiver with significant experience.

It didn’t take Austin long to garner the respect of his teammates in the locker room, according to quarterback Josh Allen.

“When you have some of these young guys in here, they know Tavon Austin from his highlights on YouTube,” Allen said during his minicamp press conference. “I know that I watched those as a kid. As a kid growing up, his college highlights were unbelievable. So I know some of those receivers have so much respect for him already. So when he talks, they listen.”

Allen also noted that Austin had been a “true pro” in his attitude and work ethic since joining the team.

“He’s only been here a couple of weeks, but even in walk-through, how attentive he is — he’s right behind me basically listening to the play call, jogging out, and standing behind someone in front of him going through the play,” Allen said. “You guys saw him in warm-ups, he’s behind the guys catching punts — he’s right there behind them doing all the drills and making it game-like reps. He’s trying to get those reps without actually getting them. So, again, his attention to detail has been awesome.

“His whole approach to guys, how he talks to his teammates, the other receivers is awesome. He’s bringing those guys along. So it’s awesome to have a guy like that, who’s been around the league for a long time, that people respect so much.”

The Rams’ No. 8 overall pick of the 2013 draft, Austin never quite lived up to his draft status. His best season was in 2015 when he recorded 907 yards from scrimmage — 473 receiving, 434 rushing — and nine touchdowns. Austin has since bounced around, spending a pair of years with Dallas, part of the 2020 season with Green Bay, and the 2021 season with Jacksonville.

Last year, Austin recorded 24 catches for 213 yards with a touchdown. He also returned a pair of punts.

The Bills have talent at the top end of their receivers with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. But Austin could find his way onto the club’s initial 53-man roster with a strong training camp.