Justin Jefferson has the Hall of Fame atop his list of individual goals

Justin Jefferson had one of the greatest rookie seasons of any receiver in history with 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. The Vikings receiver followed it up with 108 receptions for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Jefferson, 23, is on his way to somewhere special, and the two-time Pro Bowler hopes that his journey ends in Canton.

“I mean I want to accomplish so much,” Jefferson said on NFL Network. “It’s an endless list that I want to accomplish. At the end of the day, I want to be a Hall of Famer. So, in order to reach that, that position is so much more that I have to accomplish, so much more that I have to set for myself to better myself and really to learn. I just can’t wait to really just see how far I can really go. This is just the start of my career, and there’s just so much more I have to learn, so much more I have to do for myself to really get on that platform of being a Hall of Famer.”

The trade of Stefon Diggs turned out to be one of the rare win-win trades in NFL history. Both teams came out ahead.

And Jefferson could put up even bigger numbers this season with the Vikings.

“Our offensive style, it’s not a run-first offense anymore,” Jefferson said. “Just us being able to put different people in different positions and distribute the ball really. I’m so excited in this offense.

“We’re all excited. We’re all happy to have (Kevin O’Connell). It’s definitely a different vibe, a different connection in the building with him there. We’re just excited to start it up, really. We want to see how this season is going to turn out for us.”