Kevin Stefanski: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a good offseason

Getty Images

While much of the offseason conversation on the Browns has centered around their offense, the team’s defense has a chance to be its strength in 2022.

Second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be a significant factor for the unit.

Cleveland selected Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of last year’s draft. He appeared in 14 games with 10 starts as a rookie, recording 76 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles.

The Browns are anticipating that Owusu-Koramoah will display some improvement from Year One to Year Two in the club’s defense.

“I think he has had a good offseason,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said recently, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He is working very hard as he does. Like any sophomore, there is hopefully a step that just comes from a greater understanding of what we are doing schematically, greater use of technique and those type of things. He is working hard.”

Owusu-Koramoah missed some time during his rookie season with a high-ankle sprain. But entering his second year healthy and playing alongside talented players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, Owusu-Koramoah could make a significant impact in 2022.