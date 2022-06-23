NFL announces training camp start dates for all 32 teams

It’s a quiet patch in the NFL schedule right now, but it won’t be long before fields are filled with players.
The NFL released training camp start dates for all 32 teams on Thursday and we’re less than a month away from players reporting to camps around the league. Rookies will report to work for the Bills and Raiders on July 18 with eight more teams welcoming their first-year players the next day,
The Raiders, who play the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, will be the first team to have all of their players report. That will be on July 20 while the Jaguars will have July 24 as their full-squad reporting date.
All of the reporting dates can be found here:
ARIZONA
Rookies 7/21; Veterans 7/26
ATLANTA
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
BALTIMORE
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
BUFFALO
Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/23
CAROLINA
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
CHICAGO
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
CINCINNATI
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
CLEVELAND
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
DALLAS
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
DENVER
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
DETROIT
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
GREEN BAY
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
HOUSTON
Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26
INDIANAPOLIS
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
JACKSONVILLE
Rookies and Veterans 7/24
KANSAS CITY
Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26
LAS VEGAS
Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/20
L.A. CHARGERS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
L.A. RAMS
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/23
MIAMI
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
MINNESOTA
Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26
NEW ENGLAND
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
NEW ORLEANS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
N.Y. GIANTS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
N.Y. JETS
Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26
PHILADELPHIA
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
PITTSBURGH
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
SAN FRANCISCO
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
SEATTLE
Rookies and Veterans 7/26
TAMPA BAY
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
TENNESSEE
Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26
WASHINGTON
Rookies and Veterans 7/26