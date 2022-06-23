NFL announces training camp start dates for all 32 teams

Getty Images

It’s a quiet patch in the NFL schedule right now, but it won’t be long before fields are filled with players.

The NFL released training camp start dates for all 32 teams on Thursday and we’re less than a month away from players reporting to camps around the league. Rookies will report to work for the Bills and Raiders on July 18 with eight more teams welcoming their first-year players the next day,

The Raiders, who play the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, will be the first team to have all of their players report. That will be on July 20 while the Jaguars will have July 24 as their full-squad reporting date.

All of the reporting dates can be found here:

ARIZONA

Rookies 7/21; Veterans 7/26

ATLANTA

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

BALTIMORE

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

BUFFALO

Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/23

CAROLINA

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

CHICAGO

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

CINCINNATI

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

CLEVELAND

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

DALLAS

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

DENVER

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

DETROIT

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

GREEN BAY

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

HOUSTON

Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26

INDIANAPOLIS

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

JACKSONVILLE

Rookies and Veterans 7/24

KANSAS CITY

Rookies 7/22; Veterans 7/26

LAS VEGAS

Rookies 7/18; Veterans 7/20

L.A. CHARGERS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

L.A. RAMS

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/23

MIAMI

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

MINNESOTA

Rookies 7/24; Veterans 7/26

NEW ENGLAND

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

NEW ORLEANS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

N.Y. GIANTS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

N.Y. JETS

Rookies 7/19; Veterans 7/26

PHILADELPHIA

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

PITTSBURGH

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

SAN FRANCISCO

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

SEATTLE

Rookies and Veterans 7/26

TAMPA BAY

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

TENNESSEE

Rookies 7/23; Veterans 7/26

WASHINGTON

Rookies and Veterans 7/26