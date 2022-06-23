Patriots sign Tyquan Thornton, Bailey Zappe

Getty Images

Add the Patriots to the list of teams that have signed all of their 2022 draft picks.

New England wrapped up that process on Thursday. The team announced the signing of second-round wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and fourth-round quarterback Bailey Zappe. First-round guard Cole Strange signed earlier this week and the other seven picks got their deals done earlier in the offseason.

Thornton had 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns at Baylor last season. He’ll vie for work in a receiver group that also includes Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Tre Nixon, N'Keal Harry, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, and Ty Montgomery.

Zappe transferred from Houston Baptist to Western Kentucky last year and threw for an NCAA single-season record 5,967 yards and 62 passing touchdowns in his lone season at the school. Brian Hoyer is the only other backup to Mac Jones on the New England roster.