Report: Amani Hooker has had “preliminary conversations” with Titans about extension

Jeffery Simmons is seeking a long-term contract extension from the Titans, as everyone is aware, but so are a couple of other players on the team. Safety Amani Hooker and inside linebacker David Long Jr. both are entering the final year of their rookie deals.

The Titans have had “some preliminary conversations about an extension for Hooker” in recent weeks, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports. McCormick adds that if a deal materializes it likely will happen between the start of training camp and the opening of the regular season.

Hooker is scheduled to make $2.54 million in base salary in 2022 with a $2.724 million cap hit.

Hooker, who just turned 24 earlier this month, has gone from a core special teams player and sub-package defender to a full-time starter at strong safety. He started 12 games last season, missing five with a groin injury, and made 62 tackles, one interception, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

His play last season has the Titans optimistic that he and All-Pro Kevin Byard will be one of the top safety tandems in the league in 2022.