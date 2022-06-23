Report: Larry Ogunjobi’s deal with Steelers worth up to $8 million

Getty Images

Back in March, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi agreed to a reported three-year deal worth $40.5 million with the Bears.

But then Ogunjobi wasn’t able to pass a physical due to his foot injury suffered in Cincinnati’s playoff victory over Las Vegas in January. The Bears subsequently did not finalize Ogunjobi’s signing.

So Ogunjobi went back on the open market and just agreed to a one-year deal with the Steelers this week.

And the foot injury cost him plenty in this year’s free-agent cycle.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Ogunjobi’s contract with the Steelers is worth up to $8 million, including incentives. That’s a far cry from the $13.5 million average he was set to make with the Bears.

Ogunjobi spent his first four years with Cleveland before signing with Cincinnati as a free agent last year. He set a career-highs with 7.0 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits in 2021.