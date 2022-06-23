Teammates remember Tony Siragusa as a big-time player with a bigger personality

Getty Images

Tony Siragusa, the former NFL defensive tackle who died Wednesday at the age of 55, was remembered by teammates for the major role he played on the Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV championship.

“This is a tough one,” Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis said. “I love Goose like a brother. From the first day we met, I knew that life was different. I knew he was someone who would change my life forever. He was a one-of-a-kind person who made you feel important and special. You can never replace a man like that. On the field, he was the ultimate competitor who brought out the best in all of us. We should never put off tomorrow for what we can do today. Hug your loved ones for Goose.”

Said defensive tackle Sam Adams, who played alongside Siragusa in the middle of the Ravens’ defensive line, “It was an honor and a privilege to line up next to Tony Siragusa. He made the game fun and was a true competitor. Our D-line room was special on and off the field. May he rest easy, and may God bless and keep his family.”

Said Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson, “Tony was always the life of the party. I know he loved his family and friends. My feelings are overwhelmed right now with grief for his family.”

Said Ravens kicker Matt Stover, “I am sorry to lose such a great teammate and friend. I truly believe that the Super Bowl XXXV team would have never been as good as it was without Tony. He not only plugged up the middle, but his locker room presence created a loose environment when things were tight. He will be missed, but not forgotten.”