Bears’ Matt Adams arrested in Chicago on misdemeanor gun charge

Bears linebacker Matt Adams has been arrested on a gun charge.

Adams was arrested on Thursday night in Chicago and charged with misdemeanor illegal gun possession and possessing a high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police say they found the gun when searching a car that had been reported stolen. Adams said it was his car. Adams had a license for the gun, but not to carry it in Illinois.

The Bears signed Adams to a one-year contract in April. He was a 2018 seventh-round pick of the Colts and spent the last four seasons as part of a defense that new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus coordinated in Indianapolis.

Adams is the second Bears player to be arrested this offseason, following receiver Byron Pringle, who was arrested for reckless driving and driving with a suspended license in April.