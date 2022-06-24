By not voluntarily testifying to the House Oversight Committee, Daniel Snyder may have made things worse for himself

House Hearing Examines NFL's Handling Of Washington Commanders' Workplace Misconduct
At a time when plenty of people despise him, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder arguably continues to be his own worst enemy.

Case in point: By refusing to voluntarily appear and testify before the U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform, Snyder has put himself in position to face a far more rigorous interrogation, with potentially more dire consequences.

Liz Clarke and Mark Maske of the Washington Post take a closer look at the ramifications of Snyder’s refusal to testify without a subpoena, which starts with the vow made twice on Wednesday by Committee chairperson Carolyn Maloney that Snyder will be subpoenaed to give a deposition before the Committee.

Testifying on Wednesday along with Commissioner Roger Goodell would have been shorter, simpler, cleaner. A behind-closed-door deposition with lawyers present will last longer. It will cover more topics. It will be more contentious. It will include more opportunities for Snyder to deliberate or accidentally tell something other than the truth, opening the door for potential prosecution.

And if he defies the subpoena, he’s looking at near-certain criminal jeopardy.

Putting it simply, Snyder refused to do it the easy way. He will soon experience the hard way.

After Wednesday’s hearing, one of the members of the Oversight Committee directed some hard truths to Snyder.

“We’re living in a time where there are people who feel like they’re above the law,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said, via Clarke and Maske. “Unfortunately, that sense of impunity and arrogance is a bit of a social contagion these days. . . . Perhaps Dan Snyder was taking his cues from those who think they are somehow above the representatives of the people in Congress.”

Yes, Snyder’s best play at this point would be to submit to the authority of the Committee. Unfortunately, guys like Snyder don’t like to submit to the authority of anyone but themselves. Especially when submission includes potentially having to admit to all sorts of things that could create various forms of trouble for him.

Really, that’s his choice at this point. Show up and face the consequences, or don’t show up and face the consequences. Tell the truth and face the consequences, or don’t tell the truth and face the consequences.

In this Summer of Accountability as it relates to other matters in Washington, a much more overdue reckoning my finally be arriving for Daniel Snyder.

28 responses to “By not voluntarily testifying to the House Oversight Committee, Daniel Snyder may have made things worse for himself

  2. I don’t know…he had more important things to do than go to that meeting….like sunbathing on a his yacht in the south of France. What a way to give the finger to Us House Committee.

  4. As if our representatives in congress know anything about the truth. Anything about accountability. Anything about consequences.

  6. Even if congress refers him to DOJ for contempt, he can afford lawyers to tangle it up and run out the clock. If he faces any punishment, it will be from the NFL when the rest of the owners get sick enough of him to take action despite the potentially dangerous precedent for themselves.

  7. Will there actually be accountability for either group of criminals in Washington?

  8. I dislike Snyder and think he is a bad person who should probably be in jail.

    I don’t like the implication that if you don’t testify voluntarily, you get a subpoena and grilled more harshly. I am OK with the subpoena, but there should be no additional severity in the questioning. I would not testify if not required and should not be punished for that.

  9. Would you voluntarily participate in a politically motivated witch hunt that is coming after you?

  11. tiredofcowards says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:28 am
    “As if our representatives in congress know anything about the truth. Anything about accountability. Anything about consequences.”

    Judging by the recent hearings, it’s clear that SOME of our congressional representatives know a whole lot about truth and accountability. Just not the ones who asked for a pardon.

  12. Seems to me a Congressional subpoena doesn’t have any teeth anymore. If they ever did.

  13. “We’re living in a time where there are people who feel like they’re above the law,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

    That’s rich coming from this guy.

  14. I would think any attorney would tell him not to go unless he has no choice (subpoena) and that he should say absolutely nothing he doesn’t have to say. Unless facing a charge of contempt, any lawyer would advise him to stay far away & keep his mouth shut.

  15. He won’t show, then he’ll be held in contempt which will take time, he’ll fight that which will take time and then poof, different majority house and no more hearing…

  16. Oh yeah I expect one of the Patrician class to face the music aaaaaaaany day now. Any day. …any day. It’s coming.

  17. Snyder made the right decision. Congress is a clown show filled with desperate pols who are about to lose power. He should stay as far away from that as he can. He’s not politically protected like John Brennan or James Clapper or even Ray Epps. But if he does avoid testifying, he likely won’t be tried before Congress changes hands and the new House may just cancel the old House’s subpoenas. They’re likely to do that for Navarro and others, perhaps including Snyder.

  18. I find it amusing all the people who say he should’ve talked initially and made it easy because these are likely the same people who repeat how you should never talk to the police unless forced and with a lawyer present. Im not saying he should or shouldn’t have talked, just its ridiculous to just repeat things you hear from others as you tend to contradict yourself.

  19. Can he just “plead the fifth” over and over, and not reply to any questions?

  20. We’re living in a time where there are people who feel like they’re above the law,
    ————–
    Most especially politicians.

  21. Counterpoint is testifying would also have been a disaster. He’s notoriously thin-skinned and prickly. He would have melted down and thrown a tantrum the first time somebody failed to call him “Mr. Snyder.” He’s basically a cartoon villain.

  22. Dan should do this: Do his Zoom meeting with congress from his yacht drinking out of a bottle of Dom. Smile, laugh. Every answer is I take the fifth. Then his closing comment is how on earth do you people focus on me and football while you are all actively destroying America. Then throw his Zoom device into the Mediterranean.

  23. He’ll do what they all do is fight the subpoena in court claiming everything from its a witch hunt to the dog ate all my documents…

  24. Danny’s not worried. He’s got Roger & the power of “The Shield” running interference for him.

  25. aug107 says:
    June 24, 2022 at 9:26 am
    Keep inept government officials out of sports.

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    There is a difference between the games and the business operations that stage them. Professional football generated about $18 Billion in revenue last year. That is a very big number. Congress is investigating how the businesss operates and NOT the games themselves.

  26. This could be a HOF induction of lowest rated, least liked people on Earth. Daniel Snyder and politicians.

    I’d be good if there were term limits on all of the above.

  27. He’ll plead the fifth all day. I would love to see him have to sell his team and be charged criminally for something but we all know absolutely nothing will happen. That meeting with Goodell showed how useless these hearings have become. The people actually on the committee were sitting there asking why they’re sitting there and how they don’t want to be. Everything’s too political for nowadays for any type of progression in society.

  28. He was subpoenaed so he kinda has to show up, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he just made a blanket statement that he is pleading the 5th and therefore answers nothing.

