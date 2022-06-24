Demario Davis signs one-year extension with Saints

Getty Images

Linebacker Demario Davis‘ contract with the Saints was set to be up after the 2023 season, but he and the team have come to an agreement that extends the length of the pact.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Davis has signed a new deal with the Saints that runs through 2024. Davis can make up to $14 million that year via a $10 million base salary, a $2 million roster bonus, and $2 million in incentives.

In addition to the new year, Davis dropped his 2023 base salary from $8.5 million to $8.25 million, but had $1 million of the salary guaranteed and a $250,000 workout bonus was added to the deal. Davis will also have $2 million in incentives available in 2022 and 2023.

Davis has started all 69 games he’s played in the regular season and playoffs over four seasons with the Saints. He has 445 tackles, 16 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time in New Orleans.