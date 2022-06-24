Denzel Ward: Foot will be good for training camp

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward hurt his foot in the team’s final minicamp practice, but reports indicated that tests showed he avoided a serious injury as the team’s offseason program came to an end.

Ward sent the same message on Thursday. He was wearing a walking boot during a visit to a youth football camp in Akron and said the foot was sore while predicting that all will be well once it is time for the Browns to get back on the field.

“Yeah, I’ll be good,” Ward said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Ward signed a five-year extension worth $100.5 million this offseason that speaks to his importance to the Cleveland defense. That should lead the Browns to move cautiously if there’s any doubt about Ward’s health early in camp, but, for now, it doesn’t sound like there’s much for them to be concerned about.