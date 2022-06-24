Disney, Apple, Amazon have submitted bids for Sunday Ticket

Posted by Mike Florio on June 24, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 29 Super Bowl LIII Experience
Getty Images

As DirecTV prepares to conclude an exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket run that began nearly 30 years ago, three companies have made a play to take over the package in 2023.

Alex Sherman of CNBC.com reports that Disney, Apple, and Amazon have submitted bids for the out-of-market package. At this point, the three mega-companies are playing the waiting game.

The league is looking for a partner to pay at least $2 billion for Sunday Ticket, and possibly to acquire a stake in NFL Media, the league’s in-house TV and web conglomerate. Mobile rights also could be part of the package, per the report.

As explained by Sherman, the fact that the league has added NFL Media to the mix has delayed the process. The three companies that have made bids would like to get things resolved, sooner than later.

PFT previously has explained that the winning bidder for the Sunday Ticket package could then sell satellite rights back to DirecTV. Sherman’s report echoes that notion. The challenge will be to strike the right balance between customers who should be expected to purchase the streaming-only Sunday Ticket product and those who are better served by satellite. Restaurants and bars remain a major issue in this specific aspect of the broader Sunday Ticket conversation.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Disney, Apple, Amazon have submitted bids for Sunday Ticket

  1. I like the streaming aspect of this. Any of these suitors wil be better than directtv and have better technology.

  2. It’s do or die for Apple so I fully expect them to outbid Bezos but, I’m hoping Prime gets it. Good riddance Direct TV.

  6. DirecTV is so 1998, so many better streaming options available to watch games and anything else.

  7. Include a la carte packages. Whomever gets it, I want no further dealings with DirecTV. That ship has sailed.

  9. I hope a streaming service take it over. I would most likely buy it if I didn’t have to pay for direct tv.

  10. In this day and age everyone should be able to watch the team of their choice. It doesn’t make sense that this is not “Yet” available for whom ever takes over the Ticket. It could be a huge win for the fans because it makes sense.

  11. Never understood why don’t open it up to ALL outlets and all subscribers pay an identical fee. The NFL would then get maximum subscribers and the fans would ALL have access to get it from their current platform.

  12. golong13 says:
    June 24, 2022 at 7:39 pm
    It’s do or die for Apple so I fully expect them to outbid Bezos but, I’m hoping Prime gets it. Good riddance Direct TV.
    ____________

    People are spending tens of millions on Apple products every day. Apple is not going anywhere.

  14. Like everybody else has said, why don’t they just let you choose what team you want to watch and pay for that team. If the NFL owners were smart they would demand individual team licensing for their teams and market their games to their fans. I haven’t watched one Royals game this year because they sold their TV rights to Bally Sports and the only way to watch is to buy a subscription to Bally, who the hell is going to pay for that?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.