Ed Abramoski, longtime trainer honored on Bills’ Wall of Fame, dies at 88

Ed Abramoski, who was the Bills’ head athletic trainer for most of the franchise’s history, has died at the age of 88.

Abramoski made such an impact on the Bills that when he retired from the team after 37 years, he was added to the team’s Wall of Fame, a highly unusual honor for a trainer.

When former Bills guard Billy Shaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he asked Abramoski to be his presenter, another rare honor for a trainer.

Abramoski went to Purdue to play college football in the 1950s, but when a back injury ended his playing career, he turned his attention to keeping other players healthy. He studied to become an athletic trainer and and worked at the University of Detroit, the Detroit Lions and the US Military Academy before the Bills hired him to be their head trainer in 1959, a year before they played their first season in the American Football League.

Abramoski retired in 1996 and in 2002 he published a book, The Tale of the Tape: A History of the Buffalo Bills from the Inside, about his experiences with the team.