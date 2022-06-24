Giants announce dates of 11 open practice sessions at camp

Getty Images

The Giants announced the schedule for their 2022 training camp, and for the first time since 2019, the team will practice in front of fans.

Eleven practices are open to the public at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, beginning with the Wednesday, July 27 workout at 10 a.m.

“We are thankful to be able to welcome our fans back to training camp,” Giants president John Mara said in a statement. “We have missed having them at training camp the past couple years. Our players, coaches and staff love the energy our fans bring throughout camp. It is a great opportunity for us to interact with the fans and show our appreciation for their support.”

The Giants also will host their second annual Giants Fan Fest at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. The Giants Fan Fest will feature a Blue & White intrasquad scrimmage.

Admission to practices and Giants Fan Fest are free, but fans must reserve a ticket to enter. Giants season ticket members will have exclusive early access to claim training camp tickets starting at noon ET on Monday, July 11, and Fan Fest tickets on Monday, July 18.

A complete schedule and more information about Training Camp is available at http://www.giants.com/trainingcamp.