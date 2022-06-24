Josh Allen: We’ve got the highest expectations out of anybody

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 24, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp
After falling to the Chiefs in a thriller during last season’s divisional round, the Bills are considered one of the league’s top contenders to win the Super Bowl in 2022.

But even with the team’s high expectations, the players aren’t putting undue pressure on themselves.

That’s according to quarterback Josh Allen, who pointed to the leadership among the players as a reason why the Bills can handle what’s to come over the next few months.

“I think the locker room and the guys that we have do such a good job of communicating and putting our expectations out there,” Allen said during the team’s minicamp this month. “And, again, we’ve got the highest expectations out of anybody. I know you can look at the media, you can hear different word after different word, and different thought after different thought. But we’re here for one goal and that’s to win a world championship. So we’re trying to do everything we can do.

“We’re not putting too much pressure on us because we know what to expect. But in terms of going out there and executing, we’re just trying to get better and play the best football we can play.”

Offensively, Buffalo finished last season third in points and fifth in yards. Defensively, the team was first in points allowed and yards allowed.

With the club adding edge rusher Von Miller, re-upping receiver Stefon Diggs, and getting another year of growth out of Allen, there’s plenty of reason to think the Bills could be the team to beat in the AFC this year.

11 responses to “Josh Allen: We’ve got the highest expectations out of anybody

  2. 13 seconds. Just an all time collapse for a supposed SB lock. Please. I just can’t imagine thinking you’re some juggernaut rife with overconfidence, only to add to the choke trophy case.

    their best window was last year

    the afc is really deep so there is no real favorite like Cincy proved last year

  6. It’s okay to feel that, but as a leader it’s better to take on the underdog role. He should have said all the pressure is on Cincy, KC, or Rams. An inexperienced team that just won their division for the first time in recent memory just put a huge gorilla on their back

  7. gotitan says:
    June 24, 2022 at 11:17 am
    Titans>Bills

    623Rate This

    —————

    The days of there being a juggernaut are over. There really is no one team in either conference.

    This is why Goodell and the onwners made up lies to cheat the Patriots. It’s why Goodell was hired after NE formed the first dynasty. It’s simply bad for business.

    They don’t want star teams, they want star players like the NBA has. The NBA has better returns than the NFL and the NBA is clearly a worse product.

    There is way more money to be had in the nfl’s formula with complete parity as opposed to people being sick of seeing the same team or teams on theit tv screens every January.

  8. An epic collapse, say like allowing your playoff appointment to score a touchdown on every single possession & never punting?! You mean like that?

  9. There’s more than one way to skin a cat, some people talk the talk then walk the walk, others walk and don’t talk.

    He’s talking it, let’s see if he can walk it…

  10. Everyone has high expectations in June. But it’s still the Bills division to lose, much like it was for the Patriots all those years. Why is there only ever one good team in the AFC East?

  11. Then the season starts, and they lose some close games, and then the blame game begins. The Bills have won NOTHING for how long? They’ll be back to looking up at the Patriots this year. Yea that’s right I said it

