Josh Allen: We’ve got the highest expectations out of anybody

Getty Images

After falling to the Chiefs in a thriller during last season’s divisional round, the Bills are considered one of the league’s top contenders to win the Super Bowl in 2022.

But even with the team’s high expectations, the players aren’t putting undue pressure on themselves.

That’s according to quarterback Josh Allen, who pointed to the leadership among the players as a reason why the Bills can handle what’s to come over the next few months.

“I think the locker room and the guys that we have do such a good job of communicating and putting our expectations out there,” Allen said during the team’s minicamp this month. “And, again, we’ve got the highest expectations out of anybody. I know you can look at the media, you can hear different word after different word, and different thought after different thought. But we’re here for one goal and that’s to win a world championship. So we’re trying to do everything we can do.

“We’re not putting too much pressure on us because we know what to expect. But in terms of going out there and executing, we’re just trying to get better and play the best football we can play.”

Offensively, Buffalo finished last season third in points and fifth in yards. Defensively, the team was first in points allowed and yards allowed.

With the club adding edge rusher Von Miller, re-upping receiver Stefon Diggs, and getting another year of growth out of Allen, there’s plenty of reason to think the Bills could be the team to beat in the AFC this year.