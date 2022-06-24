Mickey Loomis: Saints “prepared for anything” with Alvin Kamara discipline

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara‘s arrest on felony battery charges in Las Vegas in February is expected to result in a suspension under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

PFT reported this week that Kamara is bracing for a six-game suspension and the prospect of a ban came up during General Manager Mickey Loomis’ appearance on the Dattitude podcast this week. With the case still making its way through the legal process, it’s unclear when a suspension would be handed down and Loomis said that means the team is going to have to prepare for all possible outcomes as they look ahead to the 2022 seaon.

“We really just have to wait and see what happens,” Loomis said, via Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. “For me, I always try to [determine] what’s the worst-case scenario and what’s the best-case scenario. We have to be prepared for anything. That’s really the way we approach anything and everything, is be prepared for anything that can happen.”

A hearing in Kamara’s case is set for August 1 and any league discipline for Kamara could be pushed into 2023 if the league waits for the legal process to conclude before beginning their own disciplinary process.