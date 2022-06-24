Negotiated suspension of Deshaun Watson seems very unlikely at this point

Posted by Mike Florio on June 24, 2022, 2:36 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
The NFL, the NFL Players Association, and Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly were discussing the terms of a negotiated suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy. Those talks reportedly “fell apart.” It’s not believed that they’ll be put back together.

Per a league source, the current expectation is that the NFL will propose a suspension on Watson, and that the case will proceed to arbitration, with the Disciplinary Officer presiding. Commissioner Roger Goodell would then have final say over any appeal, filed by either side.

Multiple factors have made a negotiated resolution difficult to achieve. First, the league can’t afford to create the impression that it was too lenient with Watson. If the NFL, the NFLPA, and Watson reach an agreement on a suspension that would be regarded as acceptable to everyone, the end result could be viewed as insufficient by media and fans. To satisfy those who would criticize the league for being too soft, the league needs to propose a lengthy suspension. A settlement possibly could reached after that. If that happens, the league will have still made a clear, strong statement of significant punishment on Watson.

Second, the union possibly will argue, under Article 46 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, that there can be only one punishment of Watson for the same conduct — even if he continues to be accused of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions by previously unknown plaintiffs. This potentially will compel the league to impose an even longer suspension to account for the possibility of additional claims.

Although Article 46 could be interpreted to allow Watson to be disciplined for the cases that already have been filed and to punish him again for new cases that may emerge, the league may not want to assume the risk of a future suspension being scrapped due to a technicality. But waiting for all statutes of limitations to expire isn’t an acceptable alternative, especially if Watson resolves the other four pending lawsuits.

That said, a settlement as to the suspension could leave the door open for future punishment, if new claims emerge. This leads the league back to the original problem. Any settlement reached before the league proposes a suspension could create the impression that the league didn’t do enough — and it was the impression that the league didn’t due enough to Ray Rice that almost brought down the whole operation in 2014.

So perhaps the best chance for a settlement will come after the league proposes a lengthy suspension, with an agreement that the door will remain open if other lawsuits are filed in the future.

8 responses to “Negotiated suspension of Deshaun Watson seems very unlikely at this point

  1. A comparison to Ray Rice is off base. Ultimately Rice paid with his career as the Ravens cut him and no other team gave him as much as a tryout. Watson is a predator who received a guaranteed $230m contract which is a travesty. Anything less than a one season suspension is unacceptable.

  2. I mean good lord, this is when unions show how they’ve been bastardized over time. The league should just notify the union of its intention to suspend based on accusations that have already been submitted and its independent review of those claims. Based on the nature of the claims, the League should move forward with enforcing its penalty. There should be no negotiation process. A simple notification to the NFLPA should cover things. Enough already. Misconduct standards should be pretty cut and dry.

  3. For what? A bunch of civil lawsuits? When and if he is convicted of a crime then we’ll talk.

  4. The league has to come down as hard as possible this case is unprecedented, and it requires an unprecedented punishment!!

    Hopefully he gets at least 1 game minimum for each case he settles, but it should be 2 full seasons.

  5. Rich people don’t get charged with crimes like the rest of us. No matter how creepy and disgusting they are.

  6. Didn’t the NFLPA bargain away their opportunity to be involved in the discipline of players years ago?
    They gave all the power to Goodell to do whatever he wanted.
    It’s surprising to know there were even negotiations at all.

  7. Players union and the NFL can’t come to agreement on the suspension so the season is cancelled … priceless.

  8. I always laugh at the comments here. You people act like you’re on your way to sainthood, fact is majority on here have stuff in their closet that they’d never want anyone to know

