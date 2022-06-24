NFL will not hold a supplemental draft this year

USA TODAY Sports

The NFL will go without a supplemental draft again this year.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league has informed teams that there will not be a supplemental draft this summer. This is the third straight year that the league has gone without the draft.

Supplemental drafts have been held in the past with players whose eligibility status changed since the deadline to be part of the regular draft pool. The draft runs for seven rounds and teams making selections would have to forfeit the pick used, i.e. a fourth-round selection, in the next year’s common draft.

The last player selected in a supplemental draft was safety Jalen Thompson in 2019. The Cardinals used a fifth-round pick to take Thompson, who has played in 37 games and made 25 starts since joining Arizona.