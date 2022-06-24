Patriots restructure David Andrews’ contract

Posted by Josh Alper on June 24, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT
The Patriots have created some needed salary cap space as they head toward training camp.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured center David Andrews‘ deal. They converted $3.15 million of Andrews’ compensation for the 2022 season into a signing bonus.

The move creates $2.1 million in cap space. The Patriots had less than $200,000 in cap space according to the NFLPA’s most recent salary cap report, so the shuffling creates money they’ll need if they want to make any moves during the season.

Andrews’ contract with the Patriots runs through the 2024 season. He started all 17 games for the Patriots last season and should do the same this year as long as he remains healthy.

8 responses to “Patriots restructure David Andrews’ contract

  3. “much needed cap space”

    You mean to tell me they don’t have the most cap space of any NFL team in history? I’ve been misinformed.

  7. With all the talented skill players the Pats have it’s understandable why they are up against the cap.
    And no divas.
    Mediocrity > divas

  8. ladyjet says:
    June 24, 2022 at 2:32 pm
    Another below average NE lineman. There’s allot of them.
    xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
    If you truly think Center Dave Andrews is below average it explains your lack of knowledge regarding NFL football.

