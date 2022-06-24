Patriots restructure David Andrews’ contract

Getty Images

The Patriots have created some needed salary cap space as they head toward training camp.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured center David Andrews‘ deal. They converted $3.15 million of Andrews’ compensation for the 2022 season into a signing bonus.

The move creates $2.1 million in cap space. The Patriots had less than $200,000 in cap space according to the NFLPA’s most recent salary cap report, so the shuffling creates money they’ll need if they want to make any moves during the season.

Andrews’ contract with the Patriots runs through the 2024 season. He started all 17 games for the Patriots last season and should do the same this year as long as he remains healthy.