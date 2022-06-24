Ravens will have 16 open training camp practices

Getty Images

The Ravens announced they will have 16 open training camp practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills this summer. The complex has room for approximately 1,000 fans per day.

The team also will have an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 30.

Beginning Wednesday, July 13 at 11 a.m. ET, fans can visit http://www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens’ Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices. The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car’s worth of people to the specific practice requested.

“We are excited to welcome the Ravens Flock back to training camp,” senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs said in a statement. “We look forward to hosting our outstanding fans and kicking off what will surely be a fantastic season of Ravens football.”

The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice will be Wednesday, July 27. The final date for fans attending training camp is Wednesday, Aug. 17.