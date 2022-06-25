Birmingham Stallions best New Orleans Breakers for berth in USFL title game

Getty Images

The Birmingham Stallions left town for the first time on Saturday night, after playing all 10 regular-season games in the town for which they’re named. And they managed to win their first ever game in Canton, Ohio.

The Stallions beat the New Orleans Breakers, 31-17, in the second of two semifinal contests.

Quarterback J’Mar Smith completed 17 of 27 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown, on seven attempts.

The game was in doubt until the Stallions scored a late touchdown to extend the lead to 14. After scoring the first touchdown of the game, New Orleans led 7-0. The game was tied at 14 in the first half.

For the Breakers, quarterback Kyle Sloter completed 22 of 40 passes for 327 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Tight end Sal Canella caught 12 passes for 154 yards.

The Stallions face the Philadelphia Stars next Sunday, July 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET.