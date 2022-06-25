Report: Kayvon Thibodeaux has hip injury

Getty Images

Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux spent the offseason program in a red jersey and working on the side with trainers. Thibodeaux’s injury was unknown as Giants coach Brian Daboll declined to say what it was.

The mystery is solved, though, as Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com reports that Thibodeaux has a “tweaked” hip.

Duggan adds that the injury is “minor” and Thibodeaux is expected at the start of training camp.

The fifth overall choice had seven sacks in 10 games last season and finished his three seasons at Oregon with 19 sacks in 30 games. He also totaled 126 tackles, including 35.5 tackles for loss.

The Giants are counting on Thibodeaux helping them improve a pass rush that finished 22nd in the league in sacks last season. Jihad Ward is penciled in as the starter opposite Thibodeaux with Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams inside.