Colin Kaepernick’s agent responds to Warren Sapp’s claim that Raiders workout was a “disaster”

Getty Images

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, whose once-promising media career flamed out due to his own misconduct, is back in the news, thanks to some inflammatory things he has said. Sapp, in an apparent effort to resurrect his relevance, recently took shots at quarterback Colin Kaepernick, based on his workout with the Raiders.

Said Sapp of the Kaepernick workout, “I heard it was a disaster. I heard one of the worst workouts ever.”

Sapp provided no details or specifics or anything to support his contention.

Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, has nevertheless responded to Sapp’s claim.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach,” Nalley told PFT via text message. “I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

Sapp also said that he’s “wondering how the hell this happened and a tape didn’t get out.” Maybe that’s because it didn’t happen the way he said it did. Maybe that’s ultimately because Sapp is trying to carve out a new niche for himself in sports media, given that he pissed away the last one that he had.