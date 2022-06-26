Colin Kaepernick’s agent responds to Warren Sapp’s claim that Raiders workout was a “disaster”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 26, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT
Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, whose once-promising media career flamed out due to his own misconduct, is back in the news, thanks to some inflammatory things he has said. Sapp, in an apparent effort to resurrect his relevance, recently took shots at quarterback Colin Kaepernick, based on his workout with the Raiders.

Said Sapp of the Kaepernick workout, “I heard it was a disaster. I heard one of the worst workouts ever.”

Sapp provided no details or specifics or anything to support his contention.

Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, has nevertheless responded to Sapp’s claim.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach,” Nalley told PFT via text message. “I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

Sapp also said that he’s “wondering how the hell this happened and a tape didn’t get out.” Maybe that’s because it didn’t happen the way he said it did. Maybe that’s ultimately because Sapp is trying to carve out a new niche for himself in sports media, given that he pissed away the last one that he had.

  1. If it wasnt true he would be signed by now. And doubt sapp cares if kapp is an nfl qb or not unless he plans to give sapp some of his money

  2. Maybe Kap pointed the pooch and the team, media are fronting for him. We know he’s a left wing darling. Sapp may have talked to someone who actually told the truth. Why would you trust the Raiders one past after announcing their foibles?

  3. Raiders can’t put the tape out there if it is bad. They would risk being cancelled for showing the reality that the dude can’t play.

  5. Good ol’ “attack the messenger” approach…

    Let’s ignore the fact that after such a “great” workout, he wasn’t even offered a camp tryout or practice squad contract. Hmmm.

  6. Not a Kaepernick fan by any means, but Sapp is a big mouth that is no longer relevant. He’s a total ass to the fans that were loyal to him here in Tampa and an even bigger dick if you happen to work in the Hospitality industry.
    Maybe he should work on himself and his off field behavior, while keeping that big mouth shut!

  7. How can anyone possibly be surprised by this, the goofy deranged KRAPPER nick was never any good. He would be a great fit for the Raiders though.

  9. I mean, this is the same guy that benched over Gabbert like 7 years ago, I’m sure his workout didn’t go well.

  11. Bad things to say about Sapp because he disagrees with the agenda you’re pushing? You lose credibility by the day.

    If Sapp had said that his workout was great, you’d be quoting him left and right!

  12. Well lets see who do we believe… Guy with no irons in the fire, or guy set to earn commission on a kaepernick contract?

    Hmmm, that’s a puzzler.

  14. why would sapp want kapp on a team?
    .
    is it because their names rhyme?

  17. Weirdly defensive of Kap to call out Sapp and take a personal shot at his situation, dismissing it based on that. Especially when Sapp saying it originally was not deemed newsworthy enough for a post. Yet Kap’s agent’s response is worthy of a post? Tells us all we need to know (or know already) about the editorial discernment on this story. Why have more people not reported in the outcome of that workout? PFT reporting on that is more interesting.

  18. buclive45 says:
    June 26, 2022 at 8:13 pm
    Not a Kaepernick fan by any means, but Sapp is a big mouth that is no longer relevant.

    ——

    Sapp is far more relevant than Kaep

  19. Wait, so the agent is who we are going to believe? Agents would never spin anything to their clients advantage, that’s just cooky talk.

  20. I get 50 hours viewing of NFL pre-draft combine workouts BUT we can’t get a view of Caps workout? Very odd.

  21. Why isn’t there a lick of tape from the workout? If it was good you know good and well Florio would have done 20 stories on it. The fact that everything was so quiet and there is no tape probably means Sapp is dead on.

  23. Or maybe it happened precisely the way Warren described. Let’s
    Not forget that Colin was a well below average QB, statistically speaking.

    Maybe Colin pissed his chance away?

  24. Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, is in the hall of fame, he doesn’t need to sweat Colin for relevance. It makes no sense to just blast him randomly…. which COULD mean it may be true.

    Secondly, Sapp shouldn’t be forced to care about Colin being on a team just because they share skin color. Making the case otherwise, is insanity. Should evaluate that statement

  25. buclive45 says:
    June 26, 2022 at 8:13 pm
    Not a Kaepernick fan by any means, but Sapp is a big mouth that is no longer relevant. He’s a total ass to the fans that were loyal to him here in Tampa and an even bigger dick if you happen to work in the Hospitality industry.
    Maybe he should work on himself and his off field behavior, while keeping that big mouth shut!

    Plenty of people have big mouths, and plenty of people are rude, and ought to be nicer. Lucky for him he’s not in the hospitality industry, and instead he put his brash and aggression into something more suited for him. Like it or not.

  26. Sapp needs to learn to shut his yap. Also–pay his child support arrears, be a mature person, take responsibility for his actions, pay nearly 7 million to creditors, quit acting like he’s 5, and step away from the buffet, for starters.

  27. The video wasn’t leaked because Kap looked horrible and no one wants to be called a racist for putting it out there.

  28. The Raiders’ GM thinks that Kaepernick was so good that he’s encouraging another team to sign him? haha

  30. Sure does seem odd that the workout was described as great and yet the team showed no interest in signing him.

  31. Raoders thought he was so good that they’re willing to recommend him to other teams….but not their own team. Well that settles it. He must have been terrific. /S

  32. Correct me if I’m wrong. But doesn’t Kapernickle Bread have a team of camera men who basically records his every workout? If his workout was so great, wouldn’t they release it to the public like they have his other workouts???

  33. Telling anyone in Kaepernick’s camp any negative news would be a bad PR move. He doesn’t come across as someone who rolls with the punches. It might give him ammunition for another lawsuit.

