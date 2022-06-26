Daniel Jones: Waste of time to worry about things I can’t control

Getty Images

Giants co-owner John Mara said in January that his organization has done everything possible to screw up quarterback Daniel Jones and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning recently chimed in with a similar sentiment, but Jones is unwilling to spend much time looking outside of himself for reasons why he hasn’t developed as the team hoped he would over the last three seasons.

In an interview with Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, Jones conceded that dealing with coaching changes and personnel mistakes “doesn’t make it easier” while also saying that it would be a “mistake” to do anything other than take responsibility for how he’s played. He called comparing his circumstances with others “a recipe for disaster” that he can’t afford to follow heading into next season.

“Everyone is going to have a different path, everyone’s going to have a different situation,” Jones said. “It’s your job to make it work and figure out your own situation. Things I can’t control, you waste energy and effort and time worrying about those. I think there’s a lot of benefits to my situation and having learned a lot of football and seeing it through different eyes and heard different coaches, their different philosophies, I think it can be, it depends on how you look at it, but it can be a positive and it can help you grow.”

Among the other things Jones doesn’t control is how the Giants will approach contract talks after the season. Playing well would open the door for a longer stay with the team and Jones said he’d love to experience success with the Giants, but said he tries not to think about his contract because he doesn’t “think that helps you play better.”

Finding whatever it is that will create that improvement will be vital for Jones this year for him to have a clear future as a starting quarterback with the Giants or anyone else.