In settlement talks with Deshaun Watson, NFL insisted on a suspension of at least one year

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
On Tuesday, the hearing regarding the potential discipline of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will commence. It could still, in theory, settle before the proceedings begin.

For that to happen, the NFL would have to dramatically change its current position.

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal, who reported last night that the league will push for an indefinite suspension lasting at least one year, explains that the NFL won’t accept a resolved suspension less than one season, at a minimum.

This could change once the two sides start presenting evidence and arguments and, more importantly, when Judge Sue L. Robinson starts making remarks and/or decisions that may reveal her views regarding the case. The most important wrinkle likely will be whether and to what extent she allows Watson and the NFL Players Association to pursue the idea that discipline of any player must be proportional to discipline imposed on owners who have potentially violated the Personal Conduct Policy.

If she orders the NFL to surrender all evidence regarding the Commanders investigation and the punishment of owner Daniel Snyder to the NFLPA, that could put pressure on the league. If she orders the NFL to produce evidence regarding whether to investigate or to discipline Patriots owner Robert Kraft in connection with his solicitation arrest (the charges were dropped), that could put pressure on the league. If she orders the NFL to provide information regarding the failure to investigate the Cowboys voyeurism scandal, that could put pressure on the league. Put simply, the league could cut a deal with Watson to avoid having to disclose information that it would rather keep concealed as to Snyder, Kraft, and Jones.

If Judge Robinson cuts off that defense, advantage NFL. It can, at that point, dig in its heels. Especially since the NFL holds the ultimate trump card. If any discipline at all is imposed by Judge Robinson, the league can appeal the case. Commissioner Roger Goodell or his hand-picked designee has full and final jurisdiction over the appeal.

Thus, whatever Judge Robinson does, the end result could still be exactly what the NFL currently is proposing. The only way for Watson to avoid that outcome is to have Judge Robinson impose no discipline at all.

In settlement talks with Deshaun Watson, NFL insisted on a suspension of at least one year

  2. If a player breaks a record they get a bonus and dang why not keep giving incentives to players who hold their records. Seems like a great way to care for the old greats til records are broke again

  3. At least Cleveland Browns fans will always have Jim Brown and the 1964 NFL championship.

  4. I truly feel bad for Browns fans. Devoted, passionate fanbase. It has to suck knowing your last reliable QB was Bernie Kosar. Of course nevermind the fact that they lost their team at one point to Baltimore, who won 2 SB. They also had Belichick as their HC. 2-3 years ago people were talking about how the Browns were about to become one of the top teams in the NFL, had a bright future and now appears the Bengals have taken that spot. Ouch! I guess the only fanbase that knows your type of suffering are Lions fans.

  5. If Calvin Ridley got an indefinite suspension of at least one year for placing a bet on a Falcons game, then Watson should get the same. Watson was accused of breaking the law, which to me the NFL has a more vested interest in seeing that this sort of thing doesn’t happen again by making an example out of Watson in the same way they did Ridley.

  6. Well, current Brown Kareem
    Hunt got suspended 8 games And they have a clear as day video of him shoving a woman to the ground and then kicking her. Now he’s collecting $6m per to play for the Browns and no one says a word about it. Let that sink inSo the question is how long does the NFL have to suspend Watson in order to pretend that they care about any of this before people forget.

