Losing overtime coin toss in Kansas City still hurts for Josh Allen

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen turned in two of the greatest playoff performances in NFL history last season, first against the Patriots and then against the Chiefs. But at the end of four great quarters in Kansas City, Allen never got to touch the ball in overtime, as the Bills lost the coin toss and the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the first possession.

Asked on the Bussin with the Boys podcast which hurt more, losing the game or losing the coin toss, Allen answered, “The coin toss.”

Allen said he had called the toss for the Bills in every road game that season, and the CBS production crew reminded him before the Chiefs game that he had won every toss.

“Up to that point I think I was 9-0 throughout the season. In our production meeting, it was jinxed, and I was 0-for-2 in that game,” Allen said. “They brought up that stat, you’re 9-0. . . . I go 0-2 on coin tosses that game. I switched it up, I went heads first and then I went tails at the end, and it was obviously flip-flopped.”

Allen said fans regularly tell him how much they loved that game, but it’s hard for him to be happy about it.

“People still come up to me and talk about it. That’s the game people talk about,” Allen said. “To be a part of it is great, but to be on the losing end of it is not so great. It doesn’t make me feel any better when someone comes up and says, ‘That was the greatest game I’ve ever seen.’ It’s like, we lost.”