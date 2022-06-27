Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell to box on July 30

Getty Images

Their NFL careers are apparently over. Their boxing careers are apparently beginning.

Via ESPN.com, Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell will meet in an exhibition boxing match on July 30.

The fight will occur as part of the undercard of something called Social Gloves 2. The main event features someone named Austin McBroom and someone named AnEsonGib.

Either Peterson or Bell could head to NFL training camp after the fight. It’s currently unclear whether anyone will be interested. Neither received a sniff during the offseason program, which featured 90 players per team.