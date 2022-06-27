Bengals announce season tickets have sold out

Getty Images

In February, we noted that the Bengals’ trip to the Super Bowl had not led to a quick sellout of season tickets but the team has now reached that goal.

The Bengals announced in an email, via the Cincinnati Enquirer, that they have sold out of season tickets for the 2022 season. Anybody still interested in buying season tickets will now have to join a wait list, which requires a one-time deposit of $150 that would go toward any eventual purchase.

The Bengals had been one of 13 teams in the league without a wait list for season tickets before this announcement.

Cincinnati kicks off the 2022 season at home against the Steelers and they’ll also host the Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers, Chiefs, Browns, Bills, and Ravens this season.