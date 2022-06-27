Eagles’ Devon Allen qualifies for World Championships in 110-meter hurdles

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen didn’t have his best showing at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Sunday, but he did well enough to qualify for the World Championships.

Allen ran the 110-meter hurdles in 13.09 seconds, good for third place in America, and qualifying for the World Athletic Championships next month in Eugene, Oregon.

Earlier this month, Allen ran the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles race in history, with a time of 12.84 seconds.

Allen hasn’t played football since he was at Oregon in 2016, but he signed with the Eagles in April. He’s a long shot to make the roster in Philadelphia, but he’s undeniably one of the best athletes in the NFL.