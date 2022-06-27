Fox will bring USFL back for a second season

Posted by Mike Florio on June 27, 2022, 12:48 PM EDT
USFL Playoffs - Philadelphia Stars v New Jersey Generals
The USFL concludes its first season on Sunday. It will have a second season.

Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks tells John Ourand of Sports Business Journal that the USFL will return in 2023. It’s the first official confirmation that the four-letter league will be back for a second year.

Shanks also said that the eight teams will play in two or four markets in 2023. That will introduce travel costs to the equation, something that was avoided completely in 2022 — with the exception of taking the four playoff teams from Birmingham to Canton.

The league will remain at eight teams, with the expectation that more will be added by 2024. And the league will operate on the same schedule in 2023, with Week One in late April and a championship game on July 4 weekend.

The dynamics change next year with the return of the XFL, especially since the XFL will get started in February. And since it will be broadcast by ABC and ESPN, which ignored the USFL in 2022 and surely will do so again in 2023.

9 responses to “Fox will bring USFL back for a second season

  1. More mediocrity for tv. Perhaps things will develop where DeeShawn Watson will be playing for a loser in the USFL next year?

  3. Honestly, why bother? I “watched” it for ten while searching for something else to watch, and it was abysmal. And most of that time, one team was in the redzone, and the cameras were almost exclusively focused on the headcoach.

  4. If a team would sign Trump for QB, they would get ratings higher than the SuperBowl each week. All Trump does is win. Trump would lead the league in wins.

  5. I did not follow it the way I follow the NFL but there were some good games and when I watched I was entertained.

  6. did the USFL comment publicly about the American Taliban’s latest assault on our Freedom of Choice?

  8. I enjoyed watching USFL football games. I am Glad to see it coming back for another season.

  9. 8 teams with the name of other cities playing in 2 markets – makes sense to me

