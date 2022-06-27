House Oversight Committee: Daniel Snyder has refused to accept service of subpoena

Last week, U.S. House Committee on Oversight & Reform chairperson Carolyn Maloney said that she would subpoena Commanders owner Daniel Snyder to testify at a deposition this week. That will be difficult to do if the subpoena can’t be served.

Snyder, according to a Committee spokesperson, has refused to accept service of the subpoena.

Here’s the full comment, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com: “Mr. Snyder has so far refused to accept service of the Committee’s subpoena. While the Committee has been, and remains, willing to consider reasonable accommodations requested by witnesses, we will not tolerate attempts to evade service of a duly authorized subpoena to seek special treatment no afforded to other witnesses who testified in this matter. The Committee will not be deterred from obtaining Mr. Snyder’s testimony, and we remain committed to ensuring transparency about the toxic workplace culture at the Washington Commanders and the NFL’s inadequate response.”

Snyder just keeps making this harder for himself. He should have voluntarily testified. He should accept service. The harder he tries to dig in his heels, the more determined the Committee will become to take out his kneecaps.

And they will. He’ll be subpoenaed. He’ll have to testify. Unless he chooses to thumb his nose at the Committee, and to accept the consequences.

If he testifies, he’ll have to decide whether to answer questions truthfully, whether to not tell the truth in response to one or more questions, or to invoke the Fifth Amendment.

However it turns out, the process keeps generating more and more drama — and Snyder only has himself to blame for it.

