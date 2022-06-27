Joe Burrow shares a nuanced position on an issue that often is regarded in absolutes

Getty Images

At a time when the NFL remains conspicuously silent regarding whether and to what extent it does, or does not, support the many female employees of the league office and the various teams when it comes to the elimination of a 50-year privacy right that gave them the ability to make an intensely personal and difficult decision without governmental interference, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has decided to add his voice to the raging national debate.

The issues isn’t black and white; it’s immersed in thick swaths of gray. And Burrow tries to help people realize the difference.

“I’m not pro-murdering babies,” he wrote in Instagram, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “I’m pro-Becky who found out at her 20 week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life sustaining organs. I’m pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later. I’m pro-Theresa who hemorrhaged due to a placental abruption, causing her parents, spouse, and children to have to make the impossible decision on whether to save her or her unborn child. I’m pro-little Cathy who had her innocence ripped away from her by someone she should have been able to trust and her 11 year old body isn’t mature enough to bear the consequence of that betrayal.”

That’s a great explanation of the nuance that often gets overlooked when addressing this topic. The problem is that Friday’s ruling allows the various states to ignore any and all nuance, if they want.

By returning important questions like this to the states, the country will become (if it isn’t already) balkanized, with the states of two dramatically different lands interspersed within the same outer border, and with people deciding where to live not based on geographic preference or location of family or work opportunities but whether the laws of that specific state better fit the version of America to which they subscribe.