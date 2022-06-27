Jonnu Smith: Mac Jones has so much ability and so much dog in him

Posted by Josh Alper on June 27, 2022, 10:41 AM EDT
Patriots players and other observers have had plenty of good things to say about quarterback Mac Jones this offseason and that trend continued with tight end Jonnu Smith on Monday.

Smith made an appearance on NFL Network and was asked about what’s stood out to him about Jones as the quarterback heads into his second NFL season.

“Honestly, man, just the way he can turn it on,” Smith said. “Mac is definitely one of the most goofiest guys in the locker room, to be honest, man. But when he steps on that field, he’s a different character. He’s just got so much ability and so much dog in him. Once he flips that switch, he’s a whole different character. Some guys don’t know how to cut that on and cut that off when it’s time to do it. He’s so young. He’s poised. He’s got a little swagger to him, man. I’m glad he’s throwing us passes. That’s my guy.”

Smith had an underwhelming first season in New England after joining the team as a free agent in 2021. Jones’ growth this offseason could wind up unlocking the kind of play the Patriots thought they were getting last year, but proof of any leap will have to wait a couple more months.

15 responses to “Jonnu Smith: Mac Jones has so much ability and so much dog in him

  1. When Zolak says people are saying how improved he has been si ce spring workouts, comparing his leadeeship and play to Brady, that’s pretty impressive.

  4. Jones had an underwhelming season…for a fifth-year starter. He had a great season for a rookie QB thrown into Tom Brady’s shoes. Trailed off at the end of the season like most rookies but still led the team to the playoffs. Where they were promptly demolished by a far superior Bills team, but still.

  11. I have no idea what to expect from Jones in year 2. He certainly had a good rookie season, but I always feel like any of the top 5 QB’s from that draft would have had basically the same w/ that O-line and (more importantly) that coaching.

    The only thing I’m 100% on is that I’ve never seen a QB receive so much hype in an offseason.

  12. Being a “dog” is not listed among desired traits in QBs. Means zero, unless he can do the other stuff by which QBs are evaluated.

