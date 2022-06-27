Jonnu Smith: Mac Jones has so much ability and so much dog in him

Getty Images

Patriots players and other observers have had plenty of good things to say about quarterback Mac Jones this offseason and that trend continued with tight end Jonnu Smith on Monday.

Smith made an appearance on NFL Network and was asked about what’s stood out to him about Jones as the quarterback heads into his second NFL season.

“Honestly, man, just the way he can turn it on,” Smith said. “Mac is definitely one of the most goofiest guys in the locker room, to be honest, man. But when he steps on that field, he’s a different character. He’s just got so much ability and so much dog in him. Once he flips that switch, he’s a whole different character. Some guys don’t know how to cut that on and cut that off when it’s time to do it. He’s so young. He’s poised. He’s got a little swagger to him, man. I’m glad he’s throwing us passes. That’s my guy.”

Smith had an underwhelming first season in New England after joining the team as a free agent in 2021. Jones’ growth this offseason could wind up unlocking the kind of play the Patriots thought they were getting last year, but proof of any leap will have to wait a couple more months.