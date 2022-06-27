Luke Kuechly joins Panthers’ radio broadcast

Getty Images

Luke Kuechly, the retired linebacker who spent his entire eight-year career with the Panthers, has joined the team’s radio broadcast.

“I just love the Panthers; I love being around it,” Kuechly told Panthers.com. “I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow. I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that’s the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that’s fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina.”

Kuechly will join the three-man Panthers radio broadcast for seven games, along with play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and two other former Panthers who call some but not all of their games, Jordan Gross and Jake Delhomme. Jim Szoke is the third man in the booth for the games Kuechly doesn’t call.

The 31-year-old Kuechly was the Pantheres’ first-round draft pick in 2012 and won Rookie of the Year in his first year and Defensive Player of the Year in his second. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler.