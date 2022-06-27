Spokesperson: “Mr. Snyder has not refused to appear” before Congress

Getty Images

Commanders owner Daniel Snyder takes issue with the claim that he has refused to appear before the U.S. House Oversight & Reform Committee for a deposition.

A spokesperson for Snyder issued a statement on Monday night.

“Mr. Snyder has not refused to appear for a deposition,” the statement explains. “The Committee offered only one date — June 30 — and Mr. Snyder’s attorney is out of the country and unavailable on that date. Mr. Snyder’s lawyer has provided alternative dates to the Committee and looks forward to finding a path forward for Mr. Snyder’s further cooperation and to address remaining due process concerns.”

On Monday, the Oversight Committee alleged not that Snyder refused to appear but that he refused to accept service of a subpoena.

Whether it’s semantics or something more substantive, it doesn’t matter. Cooperation has a distinct look and feel. And the Committee doesn’t feel as if Snyder is cooperating.

Is Snyder busy? Yes. But everyone is busy. The question is whether and to what extent certain business is prioritized. Snyder has done nothing to create the impression that he has prioritized appearing before the Committee. We’ll see if that changes.