Sterling Shepard: Giants new offense has potential for a lot of big plays

USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have finished each of the last two years at No. 31 in total yards and points scored.

With head coach Brian Daboll now leading the team’s offense, those rankings should significantly improve in 2022.

The former Bills offensive coordinator put together a unit that finished second in both points and yards in 2020. Last season, Buffalo tanked third in points and fifth in total yards.

Now that the Giants have gotten through the offseason program, it’s clear that Daboll is bringing some new concepts to the team’s scheme.

Though receiver Sterling Shepard did not fully practice during the spring because he’s still recovering from a torn Achilles, Shepard still appreciates what Daboll has brought to the table.

‘It has potential for a lot of big plays, and it has some fancy plays in there as well,” Shepard said in an interview with the team’s website. “I think the fans will love it. We’ve just to keep doing our part and putting in work.”

Shepard noted that increased pre-snap motion should set the unit up for more success, saying it’s “moving parts all day long.”

“It’s good because you get a man-zone read,” Shepard said. “[That’s] the No. 1 thing, and this offense is all about playing fast, so anything that you can catch an inch on with what the defense is about to do is good. That’s what the motions are really for, getting those man-zone reads.”

Shepard caught 36 passes for 366 yards with a touchdown in 2021. Provided he’s fully healthy for the upcoming season, Shepard should be a significant target for Daniel Jones — who also has plenty to prove for 2022;