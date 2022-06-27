Tremaine Edmunds: I think about contract “a little bit,” but focus is on the work

Getty Images

The Bills picked up their option on linebacker Tremaine Edmunds‘ contract for this season, but there has not been any sign that a longer deal is in the works before the team hits the field in September.

Edmunds has been a starter in Buffalo since arriving as the 16th overall pick in the 2018 draft and he’s gone to a pair of Pro Bowls, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s interest in keeping him in town for a while. Edmunds admitted to giving some thought to his contract situation before the team’s offseason program wrapped up, but said that his main focus is on performing well rather than whether he’ll land an extension.

“Obviously, you think about it a little bit, but I can’t control that,” Edmunds said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “All I can control is how I come out each and every day, and just work. All that kind of stuff, you kind of just put it on the top shelf and do the stuff that you’ve been doing this whole time.”

Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said that Edmunds “leads our defense” and that the team is looking for “more splash plays” from him during the 2022 season. If he comes up with them, it should be a good sign for his chances of landing a second contract in Buffalo.