Amazon plans Thursday night studio roles for Andrew Whitworth, Aqib Talib

Two more recently retired players are expected to join the crowded studio Amazon is putting together for Thursday Night Football.

Aqib Talib and Andrew Whitworth are expected to be part of the Prime Video studio team, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post.

Talib retired two years ago and has spent some time calling games in the Fox broadcast booth. Whitworth retired this offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams.

Amazon has recently announced that Charissa Thompson will serve as host of the studio show. Other former players expected to be part of the studio include Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Marshawn Lynch.