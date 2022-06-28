Baker Mayfield on Browns reconciliation: I think both sides ready to move on

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary hearing with the NFL is starting on Tuesday amid reports that the league is pushing for a suspension that would last for at least a year and the prospect of that ban has led some to wonder if Baker Mayfield would return to the lineup in Cleveland.

Mayfield was asked if there was any chance of a reconciliation with the Browns during an appearance at a youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma on Tuesday. Mayfield said that “it’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on” despite the uncertainty about Watson’s availability.

“No. I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” Mayfield said, via Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com.

Mayfield was also asked about not being traded away from Cleveland months after the trade for Watson. He said he “got frustrated with it not happening before minicamp and all those things,” but that the team’s approach is out of his control so he will just continue waiting to see what happens.

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are the other quarterbacks on the roster in Cleveland and, barring a reversal on the Mayfield front, one of them would be stepping in for Watson if and when he is suspended by the league.