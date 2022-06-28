Baker Mayfield on Browns reconciliation: I think both sides ready to move on

Posted by Josh Alper on June 28, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s disciplinary hearing with the NFL is starting on Tuesday amid reports that the league is pushing for a suspension that would last for at least a year and the prospect of that ban has led some to wonder if Baker Mayfield would return to the lineup in Cleveland.

Mayfield was asked if there was any chance of a reconciliation with the Browns during an appearance at a youth football camp in Norman, Oklahoma on Tuesday. Mayfield said that “it’s been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on” despite the uncertainty about Watson’s availability.

“No. I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out. But we’re ready to move on, I think, on both sides,” Mayfield said, via Carey Murdock of SoonerScoop.com.

Mayfield was also asked about not being traded away from Cleveland months after the trade for Watson. He said he “got frustrated with it not happening before minicamp and all those things,” but that the team’s approach is out of his control so he will just continue waiting to see what happens.

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are the other quarterbacks on the roster in Cleveland and, barring a reversal on the Mayfield front, one of them would be stepping in for Watson if and when he is suspended by the league.

7 responses to “Baker Mayfield on Browns reconciliation: I think both sides ready to move on

  1. Should’ve taken the Jimmy G path. When he got injured, shut it down for the season, don’t put video of you out there playing poorly while playing hurt.

  3. Mayfield has every right to feel betrayed and slighted, and the Brown’s are going to have to be prepared to rely on Brissette to carry the load for now unless there’s someone else out there worth signing. They really screwed this entire thing up royally, and it comes down to their management team. I mean you gave a guy who was facing an unprecedented flurry of lawsuits a guaranteed contract, and you did that BEFORE the resolution of his situation. You couldn’t have messed this up any worse than they did

  4. He is frustrated that nothing has happened on the trade front. Mayfield is still oblivious to the fact that nobody wants him if they have to pay retail. He has been jacked around, no doubt, but he has $18,000,000 plus reasons to swallow his pride. And yet he is still whining because nobody wants him. He seems as though he believes he is not obligated to play because he has his panties in a wad. If the Browns keep him and he won’t play would that not make him in violation of his contract and give the Browns an excuse to not pay him? These self absorbed, entitled athletes are just as bad as the owners in many ways.

  5. Nice bro. Then Void your contract Browns don’t want you either. Oh you won’t? Shut up then and ball

  7. The Browns did Mayfield dirty and it doesn’t sound like they are trying to woo him back.

