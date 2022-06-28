Bills say Kim Pegula is making progress in recovery from health issue

Getty Images

The Bills say co-owner Kim Pegula is making progress as she continues to recover from an unspecified health issue.

“Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue,” the Bills said in a statement. “We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

The Bills announced two weeks ago that Pegula is undergoing treatment for “unexpected health issues” but have otherwise remained silent and stressed that the Pegula family would like privacy. However, rumors were circulating on social media that Pegula’s condition had worsened, and that likely resulted in the Bills deciding to issue another statement today.

Pegula and her husband Terry Pegula own the Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and other sports and entertainment properties in Upstate New York. Kim Pegula was active in the recent negotiations that resulted in a deal for a new stadium that will keep the Bills in Orchard Park, New York.