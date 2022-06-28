Bruce Arians elaborates on his new position with the Buccaneers

Bruce Arians is no longer the head coach of the Buccaneers, but he’s still there. Appearing on the Eye Test for Two podcast with Ira Kaufman and Clark Judge, Arians explained his new role in Tampa Bay.

It’s a ‘What do you think?’ job,” Arians said, via JoeBucsFan.com. “Everybody asks me what do I think and they know they’re getting a brutally honest answer, whether it be [owner] Joel Glazer, [G.M.] Jason Licht, [head coach] Todd Bowles or [offensive coordinator] Byron Leftwich. It’s been fun going to practice, watching and learning some more, watching us change, looking at the new guys. Man, that draft class is going to be a home run. Looking forward to getting to camp.”

Arians also answered an important question as to his role on game days. He won’t be on the sidelines.

“Sundays might be different sitting upstairs,” Arians said. “I might be able to still holler loud enough to cuss out the refs from up there.”

As we’ve said before, Arians could be missed during those key three hours of each week. Rarely if ever did he provide a narrative for criticism or ridicule. He didn’t make bad decisions. He didn’t mismanage the clock. He didn’t ice his own kicker.

Coaches are often like long snappers. They aren’t noticed unless they screw things up. But for the rare next-level Bill Belichick move, a coach who does his job well on game days provides fans and media with nothing to really talk about.

That will be the challenge for Bowles. If/when he makes a decision that doesn’t work, and if it’s a decision Arians wouldn’t have made, it will be noticed. And it will be interesting to see whether the brutally honest Arians will have anything to say about it.

