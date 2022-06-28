Deshaun Watson hearing is expected to last “several days”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 28, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
Getty Images

The Deshaun Watson disciplinary hearing got started on Tuesday. So far, not much information has emerged from the proceedings.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post added this nugget to the broader narrative earlier today — the hearing is expected to last “several days.” Maske adds that it’s not known when Judge Sue L. Robinson will make her decision.

The biggest question continues to be whether and to what extent Judge Robinson will allow the NFL Players Association to develop and present the argument that Watson’s punishment must be proportional to discipline imposed, or not imposed, on specific owners who may have violated the Personal Conduct Policy in recent years.

If Judge Robinson imposes any discipline on Watson, Commissioner Roger Goodell will have the ability, on appeal, to increase the punishment. It’s possible that the NFL entered the process asking for a lot, with the goal of ultimately imposing something less than what the league seeks.

It’s also possible that Goodell, whose job was believe in jeopardy (at leas temporarily) in 2014 over the league’s failure to impose sufficient discipline on Ray Rice, will do whatever he can to give the NFL the end result it current seeks — an indefinite suspension of at least a full season.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Deshaun Watson hearing is expected to last “several days”

  1. I always expected the decision to come out the Friday before the 4th of July. Come on.

  2. Decision will be released 5pm Friday July 1 before the 4th of July long weekend. Typical news dump. This has been sketched out for a long time. Lame.

  3. I can already see the one thing that will get the most scrutiny in the proceedings and that’s the word “indefinite”. How do you determine any additional punishment past the one year? Who makes that decision? The judge? Roger? Do they determine the parameters now or wait until the year is over? This is guaranteed to be a hot mess leaving it open ended…

  4. Let’s see how impartial this female judge really is, because if the evidence presented by the league shows that they believe the victims versions of events, and the judge agrees with that evidence, then you would expect her to drop the hammer on him. What female judge is going to go easy on a sexual predator who targets women? None….indefinite suspension with a minimum of 24 games to be served. 1 game for each of the victims

  5. sure sounds like a dog and pony show .. his fate was seal after the first lawsuit was file..

  7. How can you suspend a guy when not 1 but 2 grand juries could not find evidence of even 1 criminal indictment.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.