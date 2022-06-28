Greg Rousseau expects “really fun” challenge from Dolphins offense

Getty Images

Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau played college football at the University of Miami and he was back in town recently for an alumni event at the school, but Hurricanes football wasn’t the only local issue on his mind.

Rousseau will be facing the Dolphins twice during the 2022 NFL season and he’s paid the same attention to the AFC East team’s offseason moves as anyone else. Hiring Mike McDaniel as head coach and trading for wide receiver Tyreek Hill have set the stage for a new offensive chapter in South Florida and Rousseau declared himself excited to play against it this fall.

“It’s exciting,” Rousseau said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I know they’re going to be trying to get the ball out to the perimeter. [They’ve] got to use their speed. That’s going to be their strong suit. I’m expecting — from looking on the outside in — that they’re going to be fast paced: screens, sleds, RPOs, maybe take a shot here and there. I feel they’re going to have a really fun offense to play against. It’s going to be a challenge. They have a lot of really great players. The addition of Hill, they’ve got speed. And Tua [Tagovailoa] is getting better year by year. It’s going to be fun for sure.”

The Bills have won their last seven games against the Dolphins and neither win last season was a close game, so challenge hasn’t been at the forefront of the rivalry in recent years. If the Dolphins’ offseason moves change that, the path to a third straight division title will be a more difficult one for Buffalo.