Joe Mixon: Bengals “might be the hottest thing smoking in the NFL” this year

Getty Images

The offseason saw several AFC teams make big swings to import talent and improve their chances of advancing to the Super Bowl in Arizona next February.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon doesn’t want all of that activity to lead anyone to forget about the team that was able to secure the AFC title last year. The Bengals moved to improve their offensive line this offseason and made other tweaks to a roster that Mixon believes will benefit from having made it to the big game last year.

In an interview with Charlie Walter of KPIX, Mixon noted those things as part of the reason why he thinks the Bengals can remain on top in 2022.

“We was obviously there,” Mixon said. “We went there. We actually put on a hell of a showing. To be honest, I feel like we might be the hottest thing smoking in the NFL on Sundays. With the talent we got and who we added onto this year, I feel like we’re bound to have a hell of a season. The best thing about it is we’ve been there before and we know how to get there. We just gotta stick to the basics, one week at a time and that’s what’s gonna happen.”

No team has lost the Super Bowl and made it back to the game the next year since the Bills capped their run of four straight losses against the Cowboys in 1994, so the Bengals would have to buck history in order to make Mixon look prophetic about how things will play out this fall.