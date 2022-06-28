Lions announce seven open practices for training camp

USA TODAY Sports

This year, Lions training camp will be featured for all to see on Hard Knocks.

But fans of the team will also have several opportunities to witness practices in person.

Detroit announced on Tuesday that the club will hold seven open practices for all fans and a pair of practices for Lions season-ticket members at team headquarters in Allen Park, Mich.

The Lions’ first practice on Saturday, July 30 will be one of the two sessions that only season ticket members may attend. The first practice open to the public will be on Monday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 a.m.

All of Detroit’s open practices start at that time, except for the practice on Monday, Aug. 8, which begins at 2:30 p.m.

The Lions will have a limit on attendance, closing thee gates once capacity is reached for each practice. The lions did not announce what that capacity will be.