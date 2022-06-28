NFL, NBA, NHL championship parlay pays out huge money

Getty Images

Legalized sports betting creates an unlimited universe of potential wagers. One bettor made an unlimited (not really) pile of money by pulling off a trifecta that George Costanza would envy.

Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, a BetMGM bettor placed a free $500 promotional wager on the Rams to win the Super Bowl, the Warriors to win the NBA Finals, and the Avalanche to win the Stanley Cup.

The parlay hit when Colorado beat Tampa Bay on Sunday night to end the Lightning’s two-year hammerlock on the NHL.

The odds were +53,800. The payout was $269,000.

It’s an intriguing potential wager to consider for the future, if you pay enough attention to other sports to have a good feeling as to how their postseasons will play out. For me, it’s hard enough to not know what the hell is going to happen in football.